Afghan Government Confirms Undecided About Release Of 6 Taliban Prisoners - Vice President

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 01:20 PM

Afghan Government Confirms Undecided About Release of 6 Taliban Prisoners - Vice President

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Afghan government is undecided about the release of six Taliban prisoners, which Australia and France oppose, First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Wednesday.

A security source told Sputnik that the government was planning to release all remaining Taliban prisoners on Wednesday except for those, who are accused of attacks on French and Australian citizens.

"The release of six Taliban prisoners has not been decided, with Australia and France objecting. The objections of these countries are justified. We do not want to strain relations with these countries over the release of six prisoners," Saleh said.

The vice president said the Taliban failed to release some of the Afghan Army commandos it held captive.

"Some of our commando prisoners were prisoners with the Taliban and were not released, but we said to them that the commandos should be released to free the Taliban," Saleh said, adding that the government was exchanging prisoners with the radical movement rather than releasing them.

A local source in Kandahar told Sputnik earlier in the day that the Taliban had released four commandos.

The exchange of prisoners is set to pave the way for intra-Afghan talks.

