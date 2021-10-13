Afghan Government Creates Commission to Root Out Corrupt Officials - Interior Ministry

The interim Afghan government is creating a commission to remove corrupt and undeserving individuals from its ranks, Qari Saeed Khosty, a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, said on Wednesday

The new government body will be comprised of officials from the country's defense and interior ministries as well as the national security directorate.

"This commission will purge the ranks of the Islamic Emirate (the self-designation of the Taliban government) in order to banish the bad guys," Khosty said in a statement.

The "bad guys" in question include people who received their positions through family, criminals, people with a questionable past or officials who are hated by locals.

The commission will be allowed in certain cases to use force to banish corrupt officials from the government. It will also investigate whether foreign intelligence agencies were involved in the appointment of such people.

In mid-August, the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.