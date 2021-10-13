UrduPoint.com

Afghan Government Creates Commission To Root Out Corrupt Officials - Interior Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 11:51 PM

Afghan Government Creates Commission to Root Out Corrupt Officials - Interior Ministry

The interim Afghan government is creating a commission to remove corrupt and undeserving individuals from its ranks, Qari Saeed Khosty, a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The interim Afghan government is creating a commission to remove corrupt and undeserving individuals from its ranks, Qari Saeed Khosty, a spokesman for the Afghan Interior Ministry, said on Wednesday.

The new government body will be comprised of officials from the country's defense and interior ministries as well as the national security directorate.

"This commission will purge the ranks of the Islamic Emirate (the self-designation of the Taliban government) in order to banish the bad guys," Khosty said in a statement.

The "bad guys" in question include people who received their positions through family, criminals, people with a questionable past or officials who are hated by locals.

The commission will be allowed in certain cases to use force to banish corrupt officials from the government. It will also investigate whether foreign intelligence agencies were involved in the appointment of such people.

In mid-August, the Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) entered Kabul. The last province to resist the group, Panjshir, surrendered on September 6. As international troops withdrew from the country and foreign evacuations came to a close, the Taliban announced the composition of the all-male interim cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a former foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule who has been under UN sanctions since 2001.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Interior Ministry United Nations Russia September Criminals Family From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

&#039;We look forward to working closely with Afri ..

&#039;We look forward to working closely with African nations&#039;, says Hamdan ..

1 hour ago
 Putin Says EU's Unilateral Carbon Regulations to R ..

Putin Says EU's Unilateral Carbon Regulations to Result in Rising Energy Prices

4 minutes ago
 US Allocates $1Mln to Counter Online Anti-Semitism ..

US Allocates $1Mln to Counter Online Anti-Semitism in Middle East, North Africa ..

4 minutes ago
 Dist administrations review arrangements of Eid Mi ..

Dist administrations review arrangements of Eid Milad-un-Nabi

4 minutes ago
 BISE Bahawalpur to announce results of intermediat ..

BISE Bahawalpur to announce results of intermediate exam on Thursday

21 minutes ago
 CIS Intelligence Services Should Boost Interaction ..

CIS Intelligence Services Should Boost Interaction, Especially on Afghanistan - ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.