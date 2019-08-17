UrduPoint.com
Afghan Government Decries Terrorist Attack That Killed Taliban Leader's Brother

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 09:11 PM

Afghan Government Decries Terrorist Attack That Killed Taliban Leader's Brother

Afghanistan's National Security Council, in a Saturday statement, denounced the terrorist attack on a mosque in neighboring Pakistan that killed a brother of Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) Afghanistan's National Security Council, in a Saturday statement, denounced the terrorist attack on a mosque in neighboring Pakistan that killed a brother of Taliban leader Mullah Haibatullah.

On Friday, a source told Sputnik that Haibatullah's brother, Hafez Ahmad (also known as Hafez Hamdullah), was killed alongside two other people as a result of a blast in a mosque near the Pakistani city of Quetta during a prayer.

"We condemn the explosion that ripped through a mosque in Kachlagh area of Quetta yesterday & killed and wounded a number of worshipers who were performing Friday prayer. The specter of terrorism has haunted Afghanistan for many years and taken the lives of hundreds of innocent Afghans, and we as a Muslim country fully understand that such despicable acts run counter to the Islamic Law and principles," the council wrote on Twitter.

It stressed that being a lethal threat to the world, "terrorism in all its forms and manifestations must be condemned and countered anywhere and anytime"

"The Afghan people denounce and oppose any act of terror, regardless of being perpetrated inside or outside our country," it added.

The Afghan government has long criticized Taliban's safe havens in Pakistan and called on Islamabad to destroy them. Following the mosque bombing in Pakistan, concerns have emerged that the attack might hamper the US-Taliban peace talks.

Yet, Taliban representatives in Qatar denied that the attack would affect the talks, whose eighth round ended in Doha on Monday without a breakthrough.

