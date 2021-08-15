Afghan Government Delegation to Leave for Qatar Today to Meet With Taliban - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) The Afghan government delegation will set off for Qatar today to meet with representatives of the Taliban movement (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia), Reuters reported Sunday citing diplomatic sources.

The delegation will include Head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah.

The situation in Afghanistan has sharply deteriorated over the recent weeks as the Taliban stepped up it offensive on major cities. On Sunday, the Taliban took control of all border crossings in Afghanistan.

Later in the day, the militants said they were negotiating with the government about the possibility of entering Kabul peacefully and that the Afghan government would be responsible for the security of the capital until the end of the power transition process. President Ashraf Ghani reportedly intends to step down today.

The power transition process has also been mediated by Abdullah Abdullah. Former Afghan Interior Minister Ali Ahmad Jalali has been chosen as the head of the country's transitional government, according to Reuters.