Afghan Government Did Not Intend To Implement Agreements With Taliban - Lavrov

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

Afghan Government Did Not Intend to Implement Agreements With Taliban - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The ousted Afghan government did not intend to Implement agreements on dialogue with the Taliban (banned in Russia), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"The Afghan government, the president of Afghanistan were not making much efforts to implement these agreements [with the Taliban]," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister of Libya's Government of National Unity Najla Mangoush.

The top Russian diplomat further reiterated Moscow's position on the intra-Afghan conflict, calling for an inclusive dialogue.

"In a situation where the whole of Afghanistan was engulfed in a civil war, we spoke about the need for an urgent transition to a nationwide dialogue with the participation of all Afghan forces opposing each other, all ethnic and religious groups in Afghanistan.

Now that the Taliban have seized power in Kabul ... we call for the same thing, for a nationwide dialogue that will allow the formation of a representative government," Lavrov said.

The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) entered Kabul on August 15. President Ashraf Ghani abdicated and left the country. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.

