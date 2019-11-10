UrduPoint.com
Afghan Government Forces Eliminate Taliban Commander Who Killed Local Judges - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Sun 10th November 2019 | 01:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2019) The Afghan Air Force launched an airstrike on militants and eliminated a senior commander of the Taliban radical movement who had killed several judges in the Logar province, Afghan broadcaster 1TV reported, citing a statement from the Defense Ministry.

On Thursday, the Tolo news broadcaster reported, citing the police, that four judges from the province of Paktia were killed in a Taliban attack in the province of Logar in eastern Afghanistan. According to the broadcaster, officials were heading from Paktia to Kabul.

On their way back, armed men attacked their car. At the same time 1TV reported that three judges were killed.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Taliban commander eliminated in the airstrike was Waisuddin, one of the radical movement's key commanders.

Afghan government forces launched an air strike in Mohammad Agha District, in the same area where the militants had previously killed the judges. In addition, three more militants were eliminated during the airstrike.

