Afghan Government Forces Regained Control Over 12 Districts In 6 Months - Defense Ministry

Sun 13th October 2019 | 08:50 AM

Afghan Government Forces Regained Control Over 12 Districts in 6 Months - Defense Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2019) The Afghan governmental troops established control over 12 districts in five provinces within last six months, Fawad Aman, the spokesman for the Defense Ministry, said.

"For the past six months, 12 districts in Ghazni, Badakhshan, Kunduz, Takhar and Faryab provinces have been completely liberated from Taliban control," Aman wrote on his Twitter page on Saturday.

He added that the Afghan troops had recently liberated the Dasht-e Archi district of the Kunduz Province from the Taliban militants. A source from Dasht-e Archi said that the Taliban had completely destroyed a local police headquarters and several other buildings.

The Afghan government forces have been fighting the Taliban group for almost two decades, with all the peace initiatives having failed so far. The ongoing instability resulted in the rise of other extremist groups across the country, including the Islamic State (banned in Russia).

