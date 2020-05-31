UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Government Frees 710 Taliban Militants - Security Council

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 12:30 AM

Afghan Government Frees 710 Taliban Militants - Security Council

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) The Afghan government has released another 710 Taliban insurgents as part of President Ashraf Ghani's commitment to free 2,000 militants in response to the Eid ceasefire.

"The Government has released 710 Taliban prisoners from Pul-e Charkhi, Parwan and other prisons in the provinces since yesterday," the National Security Council said in a statement.

The releases will continue "tonight and tomorrow morning" to meet the 2,000 target. The United States said Kabul would let 5,000 Taliban inmates go before they begin intra-Afghan peace talks.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants United States Ashraf Ghani From Government

Recent Stories

Jordan announces four new coronavirus cases

1 minute ago

Oman reports 603 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1618 new COVID-19 cases

16 minutes ago

Bahrain reports 291 new COVID-19 cases

16 minutes ago

Italy reports 111 new coronavirus

16 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,008 new COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.