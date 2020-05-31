Afghan Government Frees 710 Taliban Militants - Security Council

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2020) The Afghan government has released another 710 Taliban insurgents as part of President Ashraf Ghani's commitment to free 2,000 militants in response to the Eid ceasefire.

"The Government has released 710 Taliban prisoners from Pul-e Charkhi, Parwan and other prisons in the provinces since yesterday," the National Security Council said in a statement.

The releases will continue "tonight and tomorrow morning" to meet the 2,000 target. The United States said Kabul would let 5,000 Taliban inmates go before they begin intra-Afghan peace talks.