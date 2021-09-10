UrduPoint.com

Afghan Government Inauguration Ceremony Not Taking Place On Saturday - Taliban

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 04:23 PM

Afghan Government Inauguration Ceremony Not Taking Place on Saturday - Taliban

Inauguration of the new Afghan government was canceled a few days ago, reports claiming that it will take place on Saturday are not true, Inamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) culture commission, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Inauguration of the new Afghan government was canceled a few days ago, reports claiming that it will take place on Saturday are not true, Inamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) culture commission, said.

"The inauguration of thew new Afghan government was canceled several days ago.

To avoid confusion, the leadership [of the Islamic Emirate of Afgahnistan] announced the approval of a part of the cabinet that already started working. Rumors that the inauguration ceremony will take place tomorrow, on September 11, are not true," Samangani wrote on Twitter on Friday.

A source in the Taliban movement earlier told Sputnik that Russia, China, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan and Iran were invited to the inauguration ceremony. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday Russia would not take part in the event.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Iran Russia Turkey China Twitter Qatar September Event Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Media asked to avoid broadcasting any results one- ..

Media asked to avoid broadcasting any results one-hour after polling ends

54 seconds ago
 Decisions on Deepening Russia-Belarus Integration ..

Decisions on Deepening Russia-Belarus Integration Approved on Basis of 28 Progra ..

1 minute ago
 Major Fire Erupts at Metal Plant in Southwestern F ..

Major Fire Erupts at Metal Plant in Southwestern France - Authorities

1 minute ago
 The beach is back: French Riviera marsh ditches se ..

The beach is back: French Riviera marsh ditches seawalls for sand

1 minute ago
 Spain to closely work with Pakistan on Afghan peac ..

Spain to closely work with Pakistan on Afghan peace, region's future

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan's 2nd aircraft with relief goods lands in ..

Pakistan's 2nd aircraft with relief goods lands in Kandahar

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.