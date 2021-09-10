Afghan Government Inauguration Ceremony Not Taking Place on Saturday - Taliban

Inauguration of the new Afghan government was canceled a few days ago, reports claiming that it will take place on Saturday are not true, Inamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) culture commission, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Inauguration of the new Afghan government was canceled a few days ago, reports claiming that it will take place on Saturday are not true, Inamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) culture commission, said.

"The inauguration of thew new Afghan government was canceled several days ago.

To avoid confusion, the leadership [of the Islamic Emirate of Afgahnistan] announced the approval of a part of the cabinet that already started working. Rumors that the inauguration ceremony will take place tomorrow, on September 11, are not true," Samangani wrote on Twitter on Friday.

A source in the Taliban movement earlier told Sputnik that Russia, China, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan and Iran were invited to the inauguration ceremony. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday Russia would not take part in the event.