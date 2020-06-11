Afghan Government May Inform World of Next Step in Domestic Talks Next Week - Ghani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) The Afghan government may be able to inform the world of the progress on domestic talks with the Taliban movement next week, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said Thursday.

"We are on course, and next week should be able to inform the world of the next step [in the intra-Afghan process]," Ghani said, adding that the Afghan government and the US were "completely aligned" on the matter.

Ghani described getting to peace as his "absolute priority."

"Any discussion of an interim government is premature. I serve the will of the Afghan people. Not the will of the Taliban.

We need to understand that discussions will have to be mutually respectable, the key issue is not the president but the republic," Ghani said.

Afghanistan has struggled with internal conflict for decades. The presence of foreign troops has been one of the most sensitive issues in internal negotiations. In February, the Taliban movement and the United States signed an agreement paving the way for intra-Afghan talks. These negotiations were set to begin in March, but that did not happen. There have been some disagreement over the prisoner exchange, which contributed to the delay.