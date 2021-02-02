Afghan Government Negotiators Hold Virtual Meeting With NATO Representatives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) The Afghan government's peace negotiating team has held a virtual meeting with NATO representatives discussing the ongoing peace process, with Chief Negotiator Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai saying the negotiations process was not moving as fast as needed.

"Mr. Stanekzai thanked the international community, especially NATO member states, for their support to the Afghanistan peace process and their emphasis on cessation of hostilities, saying ...that the peace negotiations process is not moving as fast as needed and a ceasefire should be reached considering the demands of the Afghan people," the negotiation team said in a statement after the Monday talks.

Members of the negotiating team spoke about NATO's cooperation in supporting human rights, women's and minorities' rights, and the need to declare a permanent ceasefire.

The United States has not yet decided on its troop presence in Afghanistan amid ongoing negotiations with the Taliban movement and concerns over not meeting its commitments under the peace agreement the two sides reached last February.

According to US media reports, NATO officials predict that coalition forces could remain in Afghanistan past April, which would violate an agreement reached by the administration of former US President Donald Trump with Taliban negotiators.

On February 29, 2020, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in Doha, Qatar, stipulating a gradual withdrawal of US troops as well as the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations and prisoner exchanges. The talks were delayed multiple times until the Afghan government and the Taliban managed to agree on the prisoner exchange process.

The Afghan government and the Taliban launched peace talks in Doha in September of last year.