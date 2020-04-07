UrduPoint.com
Afghan Government Not Ready To Free Taliban Prisoners Without Conditions- Adviser

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:41 PM

Afghanistan's presidential adviser said on Tuesday that the national government was not ready to release Taliban prisoners without conditions, which were a prerequisite for peace talks

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) Afghanistan's presidential adviser said on Tuesday that the national government was not ready to release Taliban prisoners without conditions, which were a prerequisite for peace talks.

"It is said that in 10 days the prisoners should be released without conditions, so it will not happen," Wahid Omar told reporters in Kabul.

The spokesman for the militant group's political office in Qatar, Suhail Shaheen, said earlier in the day that the Taliban would not attend the talks starting on Tuesday after the Afghan government had delayed the release "under one pretext or another.

"

Omar said that the government considered the prisoner swap to be a part of the peace process and was ready to talk. He added it was normal for negotiating parties to get frustrated, but said they expected the Taliban to change its mind.

The Taliban and the United States agreed to the release of 5,000 Talibs, which was meant to kick-start intra-Afghan talks by March 10, but the Afghan government said it was not consulted. It has repeatedly refused to free Taliban commanders.

