Afghan Government Planning Counterattack Against Taliban Offensive - Security Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Afghan government is expecting to retaliate against the Taliban movement's recent offensive, which saw them take control of several dozen districts in the north, the Afghan president's national security adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, told Sputnik.

In May, the United States and NATO officially began pulling out forces from Afghanistan, which prompted the Taliban to launch a series of attacks in the north of the country. In less than two months, the Taliban captured 50 out of Afghanistan's 370 districts, UN envoy for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said on June 22.

The government forces are "absolutely" planning a counterattack, Mohib said.

"The Taliban used the vacuum in which the Americans and other international troops were retrograding and launched an unannounced offensive.

And that took many of the Afghan security forces by surprise. Because like I said, we were expecting peace, not war," he said.

However, the people of Afghanistan are "determined" and want to "live in freedom," Mohib continued.

"We want to see Taliban included in the government and be represented, but Afghans are not ready to have Taliban dominate all of Afghanistan and dictate the way Afghan people must live," the security adviser said.

As serious as the situation is, the government hopes that it will not completely lose control of the north, Mohib said.

"The Afghan national defense and security forces along with the people who have come to support them are working to manage the security situation there," the security adviser said.