UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Government Planning Counterattack Against Taliban Offensive - Security Adviser

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:30 AM

Afghan Government Planning Counterattack Against Taliban Offensive - Security Adviser

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Afghan government is expecting to retaliate against the Taliban movement's recent offensive, which saw them take control of several dozen districts in the north, the Afghan president's national security adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, told Sputnik.

In May, the United States and NATO officially began pulling out forces from Afghanistan, which prompted the Taliban to launch a series of attacks in the north of the country. In less than two months, the Taliban captured 50 out of Afghanistan's 370 districts, UN envoy for Afghanistan Deborah Lyons said on June 22.

The government forces are "absolutely" planning a counterattack, Mohib said.

"The Taliban used the vacuum in which the Americans and other international troops were retrograding and launched an unannounced offensive.

And that took many of the Afghan security forces by surprise. Because like I said, we were expecting peace, not war," he said.

However, the people of Afghanistan are "determined" and want to "live in freedom," Mohib continued.

"We want to see Taliban included in the government and be represented, but Afghans are not ready to have Taliban dominate all of Afghanistan and dictate the way Afghan people must live," the security adviser said.

As serious as the situation is, the government hopes that it will not completely lose control of the north, Mohib said.

"The Afghan national defense and security forces along with the people who have come to support them are working to manage the security situation there," the security adviser said.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan United Nations United States May June All From Government

Recent Stories

The 22nd martyrdom anniversary of Kargil war is be ..

3 minutes ago

PM to visit Gwadar today to review progress develo ..

12 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 5 July 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.