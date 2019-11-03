UrduPoint.com
Afghan Government Prepares List Of Officials For Talks With Taliban - Presidential Office

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) The Afghan government has prepared a list of participants for negotiations with the Taliban, and all political parties will participate in it and involve all politicians, a spokesman for the Afghan president, Sediq Sediqqi, said on Sunday.

"The seven-point draft plan for peace is that the first focus is on our internal consensus, the first step is to hold a small assembly that will involve all politicians. The list is prepared for talks, and shared with politicians, people's opinions about who could represent the people of Afghanistan were taken into account," Sediqqi said.

In late October, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani proposed a seven-point peace plan, which calls for separate talks with the United States and NATO; with the Taliban movement; with Pakistan; and with regional and international partners and organizations.

It also stipulates strengthening institutions at the national level and addressing grievances at locally.

The so-called intra-Afghan talks are being called to untangle the confrontation between the government and the Taliban movement, which has been struggling to achieve recognition since being overthrown by the forces of a UN-mandated coalition of US-led international troops almost two decades ago. Ghani has repeatedly suggested pathways to recognizing the Taliban as a political party and engaging in peace talks, but the matter is in a deadlock.

With the peace talks in limbo, the Taliban have been continuously terrorizing Afghanistan with insurgency and violence. In response, the government launched special operations to eliminate security threats in polling areas.

