Afghan Government Ready For Meeting In China - Presidential Adviser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 28th November 2019 | 09:46 PM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) The Afghan government already chose its delegates and made all the plans for the proposed meeting on Afghan reconciliation in China, Wahid Omar, the adviser on public relations and strategic affairs to the Afghan president, said Thursday.

In October, China offered to host the next intra-Afghan meeting. Some media reports suggested initially it could be held on November 21, but that did not happen. Zamir Kabulov, the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department, told reporters on Monday that the date had not been set. According to Kabulov, the Taliban movement disagreed with the delegation list proposed by Kabul.

"We have all the plans for a Chinese meeting. We did not postpone the meeting. We have set a target and sent the list, if anything else is a problem and a postponement [is needed], it is up to the Chinese government," Wahid said at the Kabul Model United Nations conference.

Meanwhile, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who met with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani earlier in the day, said at his press conference that successful negotiations were not far off in the future.

