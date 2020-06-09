UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Government Releases 3,000 Taliban Prisoners - National Security Council

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:22 PM

Afghan Government Releases 3,000 Taliban Prisoners - National Security Council

The Afghan government has released a total of 3,000 Taliban prisoners as a part of an agreement signed between the US and the militant group, the National Security Council (NSC) announced on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The Afghan government has released a total of 3,000 Taliban prisoners as a part of an agreement signed between the US and the militant group, the National Security Council (NSC) announced on Tuesday.

"The Government of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan released 3,000 Taliban prisoners as part of its commitment to advancing peace efforts. Further releases will continue in tandem with reduction in violence and progress toward direct negotiations with the Government," NSC spokesman Javid Faisal tweeted.

According to the NSC statement, 1,000 of them were released prior to the Eid al-Fitr holiday on May 23-24, while the list of the other 2,000 was completed on Monday.

They were released from the detention center in the Parwan province as well as the Pul-e-Charkhi prison and other penitentiary facilities.

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban movement signed a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, stipulating the beginning of intra-Afghan negotiations, as well as prisoner exchanges. Initially, the Taliban and the Kabul government did not show much inclination to negotiate with each other, however, the prisoner exchanges that have been taking place over the last few months, as well as the recent Eid al-Fitr ceasefire, demonstrate some potential for a breakthrough in the Afghan peace process.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prisoner Doha Progress United States February May From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Update on Pakistan national men’s team’s train ..

3 minutes ago

NAB launches inquiries against Dr. Zafar Mirza, fo ..

13 minutes ago

Darren Sammy is angry for experiencing racism in I ..

29 minutes ago

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Milgem Class Corvette He ..

2 hours ago

Cabinet approves the reformation ofthe Board of Di ..

2 hours ago

India targeting Kashmiris to overcome shame receiv ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.