UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Government Releases 361 Taliban Prisoners - National Security Council

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 09:50 AM

Afghan Government Releases 361 Taliban Prisoners - National Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The Afghan government has released from prisons 361 members of the Taliban movement, National Security Council Spokesperson Javid Faisal said on Monday.

"The Government released 361 Taliban prisoners from Bagram prison under the presidential decree of March 11. As per the decree, releases will continue across other prisons to free a total of 1,500 as part of our efforts to advance peace and fight #COVID19," Faisal wrote on Twitter.

It was previously reported that the government had released 300 Taliban prisoners, and the Taliban had handed over 20 Afghan prisoners to the International Committee of the Red Cross in the southern Kandahar province.

In late February, the United States and the Taliban signed their long-awaited peace deal in Qatar. The agreement envisions complete US and NATO troop withdrawal from Afghanistan within 14 months and the start of the direct intra-Afghan negotiations following mutual release of prisoners. However, clashes continue in the country amid disagreements over the prisoner release process.

Related Topics

Taliban NATO Afghanistan Prisoner Twitter Qatar Kandahar United States February March From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

26 minutes ago

Al Hamra slashing cooling charges by up to 20 perc ..

8 hours ago

Tadweer announces participation in disinfection of ..

9 hours ago

UAE Football Association permits clubs to temporar ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 22,000 additional ..

10 hours ago

UAE continuing to limit spread of coronavirus: RAK ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.