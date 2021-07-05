UrduPoint.com
Afghan Government Sees No Enthusiasm For Peace Talks From Taliban - Security Adviser

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) The Afghan government is not seeing enthusiasm for peace talks or good faith from the Taliban movement, the Afghan president's national security adviser, Hamdullah Mohib, told Sputnik.

In the last few weeks, the Taliban has intensified its offensive amid the gradual pullout of international forces.

The withdrawal of foreign troops was one of the points in the deal the Taliban and the United States reached in February of last year. The beginning of the dialogue between the Taliban and the Afghan government was another point.

"We, unfortunately, have not seen enthusiasm or good faith effort from Taliban for peace talks so far," Mohib said.

