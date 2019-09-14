UrduPoint.com
Afghan Government Suspends Peace Efforts Ahead Of Presidential Election - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 10:28 PM

Afghan Government Suspends Peace Efforts Ahead of Presidential Election - Reports

The Afghan government is suspending its efforts for a peace settlement in the country in light of the presidential election scheduled for September 28, Afghan media reported on Saturday, citing the presidential spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2019) The Afghan government is suspending its efforts for a peace settlement in the country in light of the presidential election scheduled for September 28, Afghan media reported on Saturday, citing the presidential spokesman.

According to Sediq Sediqqi, as quoted by 1TVNewsAF broadcaster, the election is a top priority at the moment, whereas consultations on the peaceful settlement would be resumed after the country chooses its president. He also confirmed that the election would be held on time, and rejected the idea of forming an interim government.

In recent days, the Taliban has conducted a number of deadly terrorist attacks in Afghanistan amid promises to disrupt the vote.

Due to the Taliban's threats to target election rallies, some candidates have suspended their campaigns.

The violence escalation has damaged the Taliban-US peace talks, which would envisage the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country in exchange for the movement's commitment to cut ties with terrorist organizations and prevent Afghanistan from becoming a safe haven for terrorists.

The Afghan authorities have launched special operations to eliminate security threats in the areas, where polling stations will be located.

