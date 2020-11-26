UrduPoint.com
Afghan Government, Taliban Agree On Procedural Rules Of Peace Talks In Doha - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 09:34 PM

Afghan Government, Taliban Agree on Procedural Rules of Peace Talks in Doha - Reports

The Afghan government and the Taliban have come to an agreement on the procedural specificity of their peace dialogue, Abdul Hafiz Mansoor, a member of Kabul's team of negotiators, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) The Afghan government and the Taliban have come to an agreement on the procedural specificity of their peace dialogue, Abdul Hafiz Mansoor, a member of Kabul's team of negotiators, said on Thursday.

"Rules and procedures" of the peace dialogue were finally agreed upon by the negotiators, Mansoor told Afghan broadcaster 1TV news.

Peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban have been underway in the Qatari capital of Doha since September 12. The sides have until now wanted the peace dialogue to proceed differently.

The key topics on the agenda include a permanent ceasefire, Afghanistan's future political system and a range of social issues. The Taliban movement wants the country to adopt the Islamic system of governance. The intra-Afghan reconciliation ultimately pursues a withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

More Stories From World

