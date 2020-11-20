Afghan government, Taliban agree peace talk rules: officials

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Afghan government and the Taliban have resolved key sticking points that had stalled peace talks for weeks, several sources told AFP on Friday, clearing the way for negotiations to move forward

Talks started September 12 in the Qatari capital Doha but almost immediately faltered over disagreements about the agenda, the basic framework of discussions and religious interpretations.

However following days of sideline discussions, it appears negotiators have now cleared the way for full peace talks to get underway.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior Taliban leader told AFP that "sufficient progress" been made.

"We are close to an announcement and initiation of formal talks," he said.

"A joint statement will be issued soon," he added, saying the announcement could come in the next few days.