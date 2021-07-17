Afghan Government, Taliban Delegations Resume Talks in Doha - Sputnik Correspondent

The delegations of the Afghan government and the Taliban (designated a terrorist group and banned in Russia) began a new round of talks in the Qatari capital of Doha, amid the Taliban's offensive in Afghanistan, a Sputnik correspondent reported Saturday

The sides are set to discuss the creation of a transitional government, the exchange of prisoners and a ceasefire during the negotiations in Doha, the 1TV news broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing sources.

Earlier this week, Afghan broadcaster TOLO News reported, also citing sources, that Kabul would send a high-ranking delegation, including ex-President Hamid Karzai and head of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah, to Qatar's Doha.

Violence has been on the rise in Afghanistan in recent weeks, as the Taliban have stepped up offensive since the foreign forces began to withdraw from the country in May.