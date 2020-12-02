Afghan Government, Taliban Say Finalized Structure of Negotiations - Nadery

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The Afghan government and Taliban have agreed on the structure of intra-Afghan talks and can start negotiations on the agenda, member of the negotiating team for the Afghan government Nader Nadery said Wednesday.

"The procedure including its preamble of the negotiation has been finalized and from now on, the [negotiation] will begin on the agenda," Nadery said.

Taliban's Mohammad Naeem posted a similar tweet.