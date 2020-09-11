Afghan Government Team Arrives in Qatari Capital for Talks With Taliban - Official

The team of the Afghan government negotiators arrived in the Qatari capital of Doha on Friday for talks with the Taliban movement, Faryadoon Khwazon, a spokesman for the National Reconciliation Council, told Sputnik

The team comprises 21 negotiators headed by Masoom Stanekzai, the ex-chief of the National Directorate of Security. It is composed of senior government officials, representatives of political parties, religious scholars, women's rights activists and members of various segments of the Afghan society.

Earlier in the day, Nader Naderi, a member of the team, said the negotiators were committed to finding a lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan. The team has gathered inputs from various groups of the Afghan society and will continue heeding the public's will and sharing the progress of the talks.

The negotiating team will be accompanied by Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Foreign Minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar and other high-ranking officials during the opening ceremony in Doha on Saturday.