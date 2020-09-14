Afghan Government Team Seeks to End Ongoing War, Violence Via Talks With Taliban - Kabul

The Afghan government's team intends to put an end to the longstanding war and violence in the country and ensure lasting peace via the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha, Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) The Afghan government's team intends to put an end to the longstanding war and violence in the country and ensure lasting peace via the ongoing peace talks with the Taliban in the Qatari capital of Doha, Afghan presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said on Monday.

The landmark intra-Afghan peace talks started on Saturday after both sides successfully completed a long-awaited prisoner exchange arrangement. Earlier on Monday, Ahmad Nader Naderi, a member of the government's negotiating team, said that the participants had reached some progress during the Sunday contact group session, as they discussed schedules of upcoming meetings and relevant issues.

"The purpose of the Afghan government's negotiating team in the peace talks is to end the war and violence, ceasefire and ensure lasting peace and stability in the country," Sediqqi wrote on Twitter.

Washington and the Taliban agreed on a peace deal on February 29, with this agreement intended to pave the way for the immediate commencement of intra-Afghan talks.

However, this dialogue was delayed multiple times as both the government in Kabul and the insurgent group disagreed over the prisoner exchange process.