Afghan Government to Examine Details of US-Taliban Deal - Presidential Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Kabul will study the details of the recently negotiated peace deal between the United States and the Taliban movement with the national interests of the Afghan people in mind, Sediq Sediqi, the Afghan presidential spokesman, said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad� arrived in Kabul to meet with the country's leadership and share the details of the peace deal with the Taliban.

"The Afghan government will review and examine the agreement, taking into account the supreme national interests of our people," Sediqi told a press conference, adding that peace was a top priority for Kabul.

The ninth round of talks between the United States and the Taliban movement in the Qatari capital of Doha finished on Sunday. The parties were negotiating a deal that would entail the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan in exchange for Taliban's promise to cut ties to terrorist organizations and a guarantee that country would not be used as a safe heaven for terrorists.