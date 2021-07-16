UrduPoint.com
Afghan Government Troops Regain Control Over Saighan District Of Bamyan Province - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:00 AM

Afghan Government Troops Regain Control Over Saighan District of Bamyan Province - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The Afghan government forces have retaken the Saighan district of the central province of Bamyan, media reported on Friday.

The restoration of control over Saighan was announced by the Afghan Defense Ministry, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported.

Further details of the operation remain unknown.

The situation in Afghanistan is escalating amid the ongoing withdrawal of the US forces from the country, which raises the threat of the new rise of the Taliban Islamist movement (banned in Russia).

