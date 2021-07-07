(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) The Afghan government calls on the region's countries to put pressure on the Taliban movement to end the violence and begin constructive peace talks, Foreign Ministry spokesman Gran Hewad told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"We urge regional countries to jointly take comprehensive measures to combat terrorism and foreign militants in Afghanistan and the entire region. On the other hand, we call for pressure on the Taliban [recognized as a terrorist movement and banned in Russia] to make a political decision, end the violence and start constructive peace negotiations to achieve a lasting peace," Hewad said.

He noted that the negotiations between the official Kabul and the Taliban were established last year.

"Unfortunately, the Taliban refused to continue negotiations under various pretexts and did not fulfill their obligations to the international community to reduce the level of violence, start constructive negotiations and break ties with international terrorist groups," the diplomat said.