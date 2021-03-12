UrduPoint.com
Afghan Government Will Take Part In March 18 Moscow Conference - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 02:35 PM

The Afghan government will take part in the international conference on Afghanistan that Moscow will host on March 18, but the level of participation remains uncertain, Hamid Tahzib, an an aide to the Afghan foreign ministry's spokesperson, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The Afghan government will take part in the international conference on Afghanistan that Moscow will host on March 18, but the level of participation remains uncertain, Hamid Tahzib, an an aide to the Afghan foreign ministry's spokesperson, said on Friday.

"The Afghan government will participate in the Moscow meeting.

Consultations are underway in the government to decide on participants. In regard with the upcoming meeting in Moscow on Afghanistan, which will be held on March 18, it should be clear that the Afghan government welcomes any real efforts to establish a lasting peace in Afghanistan, and recognizes the importance of efforts by countries, including the United States, Turkey and Russia, in this connection," Tahzib told reporters.

