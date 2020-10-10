UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Government's Chief Negotiator Reaffirms Commitment To Achieving Lasting Peace

Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 08:20 AM

Afghan Government's Chief Negotiator Reaffirms Commitment to Achieving Lasting Peace

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, the chief negotiator of the Afghan government delegation to the reconciliation talks in Doha, has reaffirmed Kabul's commitment to achieving the lasting peace via the negotiations with the Taliban Islamist movement.

"We hope the peace talks in light of the Quran and Sunnah will have the desired results according to the wishes of people. We appreciate Afghans' patience for peace and an end to war. No one can stand against Afghans' desires for peace.

We're committed to achieving lasting peace," the negotiator wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

The Afghan government delegation and the Taliban are continuing the negotiations in Doha that may pave a way to political settlement after almost two decades of conflict in the country.

Despite the ongoing talks, Afghanistan is still engulfed in violence, with the Taliban staging attacks across the country and the law enforcement forces being engaged in operations against the Islamist group.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Twitter Doha May Government

Recent Stories

HCHF discusses prospects for cooperation with UNES ..

8 hours ago

UN Secretary-General hails World Food Programmeâ€™ ..

8 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes mental ..

9 hours ago

Latin America to bear worst impact from coronaviru ..

8 hours ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh dubs PDM as Pakistan Dacoit Mov ..

8 hours ago

Aliyev Says Karabakh Conflict Settlement Should Be ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.