KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Mohammad Masoom Stanekzai, the chief negotiator of the Afghan government delegation to the reconciliation talks in Doha, has reaffirmed Kabul's commitment to achieving the lasting peace via the negotiations with the Taliban Islamist movement.

"We hope the peace talks in light of the Quran and Sunnah will have the desired results according to the wishes of people. We appreciate Afghans' patience for peace and an end to war. No one can stand against Afghans' desires for peace.

We're committed to achieving lasting peace," the negotiator wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

The Afghan government delegation and the Taliban are continuing the negotiations in Doha that may pave a way to political settlement after almost two decades of conflict in the country.

Despite the ongoing talks, Afghanistan is still engulfed in violence, with the Taliban staging attacks across the country and the law enforcement forces being engaged in operations against the Islamist group.