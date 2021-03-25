(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) The Kabul administration's claims that the Taliban has increased violence recently are not true as the movement in fact is conducting "much less" operations this year when compared to 2020, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Compared to last year, our operations and attacks were much less this year, you see we did not announce spring operations, because the Doha Agreement has been signed...No foreigners have been attacked in the last one year, we have not carried out major operations in major cities, we have not collapsed provinces, we have not captured districts," Mujahid said.

The Afghan government has claimed that the movement has not met its obligations on reducing hostilities in an effort to reach peace in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the Taliban spokesman claims that the movement's operations come in response to the Kabul administration's decisions.

"In some provinces, the enemy has carried out operations against us, which have been repulsed by us and we have inflicted heavy casualties on them. In some areas we put pressure on checkpoints that would shock people and harass civilians, or attack homes, we would attack these checkpoints and destroy their checkpoints," Mujahid added.

Plagued by disagreements between the two sides over a number of critical issues, the inter-Afghan negotiations have faced a number of challenges, with the latest being the Taliban's outright rejection of a proposal by the country's president Ashraf Ghani to hold early elections that would include the group on the condition of reaching a ceasefire.