KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Afghan government delegation is scheduled to live for Doha on Friday to have peace talks with the Taliban radical movement, a source told Sputnik.

The talks will begin on Saturday, the source said.

The government delegation was scheduled to leave earlier but the talks were pushed back several times as the two sides finalized the prisoner exchange.