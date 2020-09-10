UrduPoint.com
Afghan Gov't Delegation Set To Leave For Peace Talks Friday, After Several Delays - Source

Thu 10th September 2020

Afghan Gov't Delegation Set to Leave for Peace Talks Friday, After Several Delays - Source

The Afghan government delegation is scheduled to live for Doha on Friday to have peace talks with the Taliban radical movement, a source told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) The Afghan government delegation is scheduled to live for Doha on Friday to have peace talks with the Taliban radical movement, a source told Sputnik.

The talks will begin on Saturday, the source said.

The government delegation was scheduled to leave earlier but the talks were pushed back several times as the two sides finalized the prisoner exchange.

