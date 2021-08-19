Afghan Gov't Did Not Intent To Implement Agreements With Taliban - Lavrov
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The ousted Afghan government did not intend to Implement agreements on dialogue with the Taliban (banned in Russia), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.
"The Afghan government, the president of Afghanistan were not making much efforts to implement these agreements [with the Taliban]," Lavrov told reporters.