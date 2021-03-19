UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Gov't Does Not Make Taliban Ceasefire Condition For Peace Talks In Doha - Abdullah

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Afghan Gov't Does Not Make Taliban Ceasefire Condition for Peace Talks in Doha - Abdullah

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Afghan government is in favor of a ceasefire with the Taliban movement but it does not make it a condition for continuing the peace talks in Doha, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have stressed on the need for a ceasefire, but we have not made it a condition for the continuation of the talks. It's important that the ceasefire is established sooner rather than later because we need to talk in a different environment, on daily basis people are being killed on both sides, it's difficult to continue talks. Yes they continue but it's difficult," Abdullah said.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Doha Government

Recent Stories

NATO-Hunted Russian Submarine Communicating With M ..

7 minutes ago

Kabul Welcomes Extended 'Troika' Statement After M ..

7 minutes ago

Kremlin on Russia's Relations With US: We Hope for ..

8 minutes ago

Georgian Comatose Nurse Dies Days After Receiving ..

8 minutes ago

FBR chairman listens complaints of taxpayers in E- ..

8 minutes ago

Seminar held to mark Pakistan day

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.