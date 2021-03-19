(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Afghan government is in favor of a ceasefire with the Taliban movement but it does not make it a condition for continuing the peace talks in Doha, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of the Afghan High Council for National Reconciliation, told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have stressed on the need for a ceasefire, but we have not made it a condition for the continuation of the talks. It's important that the ceasefire is established sooner rather than later because we need to talk in a different environment, on daily basis people are being killed on both sides, it's difficult to continue talks. Yes they continue but it's difficult," Abdullah said.