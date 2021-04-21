UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Gov't Doubts Taliban Will Take Part In Re-scheduled Istanbul Conference- Negotiator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Afghan Gov't Doubts Taliban Will Take Part in Re-scheduled Istanbul Conference- Negotiator

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The Afghan government doubts that the Taliban movement will take part in the re-scheduled Istanbul conference on Afghanistan, Nader Nadery, a senior member of the government's peace negotiations team in Doha, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Istanbul was scheduled to host a conference with participation of the Afghan government and the Taliban from April 24-May 4.

However, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu announced on Tuesday that the event would be postponed, as it makes no sense without the Taliban's participation. The movement has said that it is reluctant to participate in any conference until all foreign troops are withdrawn.

"Taking [into account] their lack of interest so far, I am not sure if they would," Nadery said, when asked whether the Afghan government expects that the Taliban will agree to take part in re-scheduled conference when Ramadan ends.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Doha Istanbul April Event All From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

OIC Follows with Utmost Concern Recent Development ..

13 minutes ago

Foreign investors looking for new destinations: Mi ..

60 minutes ago

Sheikh Rasheed says 669 TLP workers set free

1 hour ago

Registration for Sports Imprint Award closes April ..

1 hour ago

UVAS holds “Virtual International Conference on ..

1 hour ago

Team ‘Uncle Saeed’ to meet Al Hajeri and Hudda ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.