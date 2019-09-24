The incumbent Afghan government has failed to resolve the many crises in the country and is instead focusing its efforts on suppressing its political opponents ahead of the presidential election, one of the presidential candidates, Noorulhaq Ulumi, told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) The incumbent Afghan government has failed to resolve the many crises in the country and is instead focusing its efforts on suppressing its political opponents ahead of the presidential election , one of the presidential candidates, Noorulhaq Ulumi, told Sputnik.

The election will happen on Saturday. The main rival to incumbent President Ashraf Ghani is expected to be Abdullah Abdullah. Both had claimed victory in the 2014 presidential election, after which the National Unity Government was established and Abdullah was appointed to the extraconstitutional post of chief executive.

"The National Unity Government has failed in all areas and is busy with beating internal political rivals. Elections have come to a point where neither consensus exists nor internal conflicts have been resolved," Ulumi, the leader of the National United Party of Afghanistan, said.

Speaking about whether he saw the elections as fair, Ulumi pointed to the fact that the incumbent government possessed all the necessary resources to run the presidential race effectively while other candidates were deprived of the possibility to have a proper campaign.

"The rulers of the state are candidates, they have resources and facilities, but they have not provided the same possibility to others. The Election Commission is under pressure from both ruling candidates and we see the situation and that's why we don't trust and believe in it," Ulumi, who served as the country's interior minister from 2015-2016, said.

Over the past several months, the Afghan government has shut down hundreds of schools across the country for security reasons. Because most of these schools were supposed to accommodate polling places, the opposition has largely criticized these closures as an attempt to create favorable conditions for Ghani. In May, UNICEF also said that the school closures could be linked to the election since schools were also used as polling places during the 2018 parliamentary vote.

The security situation in Afghanistan, in the meantime, remains dire. The election has already been postponed twice amid a number of deadly terrorist attacks by the Taliban radical movement and its promise to disrupt the vote. Due to the Taliban's threats to target election rallies, some candidates have even suspended their campaigns.