(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2020) Afghan president's spokesman Sediq Seddiqi said on Sunday that the government as well as international organizations, including the United Nations and NATO members, had reiterated the need for a ceasefire in the country at least during Ramadan as the violence caused by the Taliban continued to grow.

"The Taliban's recent attacks on civilians and the country's security forces have shown that the Taliban are not only committed to reducing violence but are continuing to use violence against the people and the Afghan government. The Government of Afghanistan is fully committed to ending the war in the country, implementing all necessary measures, including the issuance of a decree of releasing Taliban prisoners to secure peace, reduce violence and negotiate peace with the Taliban, and has also appointed a negotiating team," Seddiqi wrote on Twitter.

Violent clashes in Afghanistan continue despite the signing of a peace deal between the Taliban and the United States on February 29. The agreement was set to pave the way for the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from the country within 14 months, and the beginning of intra-Afghan talks between the militant group and the government. The negotiations were set to begin in March.

Kabul, however, took issue with the agreement's stipulation that 5,000 Taliban prisoners would be released, which unleashed a wave of Taliban violence and suspended the talks.