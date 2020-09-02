UrduPoint.com
Afghan Gov't May Free Taliban Prisoners, Send Delegation To Doha Today- Abdullah Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:30 AM

Afghan Gov't May Free Taliban Prisoners, Send Delegation to Doha Today- Abdullah Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) The Afghan government will free all remaining Taliban prisoners later on Wednesday, and the government delegation is scheduled to leave for intra-Afghan talks in Doha tonight or Thursday, Fraidoon Khawzoon, the spokesman for the Abdullah Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, told Sputnik.

However, a security source tells Sputnik that the government will free all Taliban prisoners except the ones whose release is opposed by France and Australia.

Abdullah said last week that the talks would begin in the first week of September, but the Taliban radical movement did not back this.

