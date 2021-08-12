(@FahadShabbir)

The Afghan government has offered the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) a share in power if it ends violence in the country, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing a government source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Afghan government has offered the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) a share in power if it ends violence in the country, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday, citing a government source.

The proposal of the Kabul administration was delivered to the militant movement via Qatar, the host of the intra-Afghan negotiations.