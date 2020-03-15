UrduPoint.com
Afghan Gov't Prepared Delegation For Talks With Taliban - Presidential Adviser

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 06:00 PM

Afghan Gov't Prepared Delegation for Talks With Taliban - Presidential Adviser

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The Afghan government has prepared a delegation for negotiations with the Taliban group to settle the ongoing conflict in the country, Wahid Omar, the adviser on public relations and strategic affairs to the Afghan president, said on Sunday.

"A delegation has been prepared for intra-Afghan talks with the Taliban and the exact date of the negotiations will be announced later.

The list [of delegates] is prepared in consultation with all political parties of the country," Wahid said.

For years, the Taliban have refused to negotiate with the government and has used the United States as a mediator in the conflict. The possibility of holding direct intra-Afghan talks appeared after Washington and the Taliban signed a long-awaited peace deal in late February. Under the deal, the talks were to start on Tuesday but were delayed due to the electoral crisis in the country.

