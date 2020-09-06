UrduPoint.com
Afghan Gov't Ready For Intra-Afghan Talks, Delegation To Leave For Qatar On Sunday- Source

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:20 PM

Afghan Gov't Ready for Intra-Afghan Talks, Delegation to Leave for Qatar on Sunday- Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) The Afghan government's delegation for intra-Afghan talks with the Taliban movement has completed preparations and is scheduled to leave for Qatar later on Sunday, sources told Sputnik.

According to sources, Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afganistan's High Council for National Reconciliation, is set to accompany the government's delegation to Qatar, where he plans to hold a trilateral meeting with Deputy Political Director of the Taliban Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad.

Moreover, Abdullah will make an address during the inaugural meeting of the inter-Afghan talks, according to sources.

The Taliban's delegation and Khalilzad have already arrived in Qatar.

Earlier in the week, the Taliban and the Kabul government have completed the prisoner exchange, which was a mandatory condition to launch the intra-Afghan talks.

