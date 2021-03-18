MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2021) The Afghan government is ready to send negotiators to a UN-led conference on Afghanistan that Turkey plans to host in April, a senior presidential adviser told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Our government already stated that we would be willing to participate in the meeting [in Turkey].

The dates are not yet set," Nader Nadery said in Moscow.

Nadery arrived in Moscow for a Russia-sponsored high-stakes conference on Afghan peace between the Afghan government and Taliban insurgency. He said no direct talks between his negotiating team and the Taliban were planned.