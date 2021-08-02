(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) The Afghan government is ready to provide vaccination against the coronavirus for people living in areas controlled by the Taliban movement (outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia), senior presidential adviser Qalamuddin Shinwari said in an interview with Sputnik.

"As for Taliban-controlled territories, the health ministry officially stated that it is absolutely impartial in terms of providing medical assistance. If the Taliban provide necessary conditions, special teams will be deployed to these areas to vaccinate the population. As the Taliban are an armed group, there is no question of medical assistance with them," Shinwari said.

"Yes, absolutely," Shinwari added, when asked if the Afghan government is ready to promote humanitarian deliveries, including those assisting the coronavirus fight, to Taliban-controlled areas.