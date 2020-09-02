Afghan govt releases 200 inmates

(@fidahassanain)

KABUL: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 2nd, 2020) Afghanistan government released 200 prisoners, the local media reported on Wednesday.

The government of Afghanistan resumed the release of hundreds of Taliban prisoners.

According to details, in order to take ahead the peace process, Afghan authorities released 200 prisoners, while the Taliban reportedly freed four Afghan commandos.

The release of Taliban inmates was a pre-condition to negotiations in order to end 19 years of conflict in the country. The sources said that peace talks were likely to begin in Qatar within days of the full release.

AFP reported that rest of the prisoners would also be released within next few days.

Former Afghan President Hamid Karazai appreciated release of Taliban inmates who termed it “a positive step towards restoration of peace in Afghanistan.

Over 5,000 Taliban militants in February were part of a peace deal reached by the US and the Taliban who paved the way for negotiations between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

Afghan Grand Assembly of elders last month approved release of the Taliban after which the Afghan government decided to free the final 400 Taliban prisoners. The Taliban were removed from power in 2001 after the US led invasion in Afghanistan.