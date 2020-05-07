The Afghan government has released 83 members of the Taliban movement over the past 48 hours, with the overall number of released prisoners now reaching 933, the Security Council said on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) The Afghan government has released 83 members of the Taliban movement over the past 48 hours, with the overall number of released prisoners now reaching 933, the Security Council said on Thursday.

"According to President Ashraf Ghani's decree on the peace process and the release of Taliban prisoners amid the fight against coronavirus, [the prisoners are being released] depending on their health, age and length of detention, and up till now, the Afghan government has released 933 prisoners," the council tweeted.

The government on Wednesday released 31 Taliban members from the country's largest prison, Pul-e-Charkhi, which is located in Kabul, local media reported, citing the security council.

On Tuesday, 52 militants were released from the same prison.

The Taliban group is demanding that the Afghan authorities release 5,000 prisoners on the basis of the US-Taliban peace deal signed in late February. The Afghan government, in its turn, agreed to gradually release 1,500 of the movement's members.

According to the deal, militants have agreed to release 1,000 government prisoners. So far, the Taliban has released 110 prisoners, the TOLOnews channel reported on Thursday.