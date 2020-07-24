UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Afghan Gov't Says Some Released Taliban Prisoners Resumed Insurgency

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 01:22 AM

Afghan Gov't Says Some Released Taliban Prisoners Resumed Insurgency

Some Taliban prisoners who were released by Afghanistan's government as part of the US-negotiated peace deal are returning to battlefields in defiance of agreements, Afghan National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Some Taliban prisoners who were released by Afghanistan's government as part of the US-negotiated peace deal are returning to battlefields in defiance of agreements, Afghan National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said on Thursday.

"The Taliban fighters signed on the papers and committed that they will not return to the war, regrettably some of these inmates have returned to the war fronts in defiance of the expectations of the Afghan people," Faisal said, as quoted by Afghan broadcaster TOLO news.

According to the spokesman, the Taliban have rejected the accusation.

The Afghan government and the Taliban committed to releasing each other's prisoners 5,000 and 1,000, respectively as part of an agreement negotiated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 29, with the outlook to launch intra-Afghan talks.

Last week, the Afghan government confirmed that it had released 4,199 captive Taliban members, while hanging back on releasing those of prisoners who were on US and Afghan security blacklists. The Taliban, in turn, have insisted that all 5,000 be released, as per the agreement.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Doha United States February All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution takes legal action against 102 ..

41 minutes ago

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu D ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi on track to becoming completely ‘Go Sa ..

1 hour ago

EIBOR continues to dip to all-time lows, creating ..

3 hours ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Lithuania to Blame f ..

1 minute ago

Estonia's Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassa ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.