MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Some Taliban prisoners who were released by Afghanistan's government as part of the US-negotiated peace deal are returning to battlefields in defiance of agreements, Afghan National Security Council spokesman Javid Faisal said on Thursday.

"The Taliban fighters signed on the papers and committed that they will not return to the war, regrettably some of these inmates have returned to the war fronts in defiance of the expectations of the Afghan people," Faisal said, as quoted by Afghan broadcaster TOLO news.

According to the spokesman, the Taliban have rejected the accusation.

The Afghan government and the Taliban committed to releasing each other's prisoners 5,000 and 1,000, respectively as part of an agreement negotiated by the United States in the Qatari capital of Doha on February 29, with the outlook to launch intra-Afghan talks.

Last week, the Afghan government confirmed that it had released 4,199 captive Taliban members, while hanging back on releasing those of prisoners who were on US and Afghan security blacklists. The Taliban, in turn, have insisted that all 5,000 be released, as per the agreement.