KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2019) A possible agreement between the Afghan authorities and the Taliban movement will not result in real peace in Afghanistan, which must continue fighting terrorism, the deputy head of the High Peace Council (HPC) told Sputnik on Sunday.

The statement comes after the Taliban and the United States resumed peace talks in the Qatari capital city Doha on Saturday. The Afghan High Peace Council positions itself as a mediator in the dialogue between the Afghan government and the Taliban.

"Reaching the agreement with the Taliban will not lead to the real peace in Afghanistan," Abd Habir Utashkun said, adding that the Afghan authorities and the international community would continue fighting terrorism after reaching the deal with the movement.

The HPC deputy head noted that dozens of terrorist organizations were operating in Afghanistan, posing threat to regional security.

According to Utashkun, foreign countries, including Russia, China, Iran and Pakistan, should have an opportunity to participate in the Afghan peace process.

The Taliban hope to reach a peace deal for Afghanistan with the United States within two months, a spokesman for the movement told Sputnik on Saturday.