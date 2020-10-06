Negotiators from the Taliban and the Afghan government on Tuesday denied reports that the sides have reached agreements opening the way for advancing their peace talks in Qatar's Doha

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) Negotiators from the Taliban and the Afghan government on Tuesday denied reports that the sides have reached agreements opening the way for advancing their peace talks in Qatar's Doha.

Reuters has reported, citing sources, that the representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban have agreed on a code of conduct setting ground rules to advance their peace talks.

"So far, the two sides have not agreed on modalities for starting talks," Naeem Wardak, a spokesman for the Taliban in Qatar, wrote on Twitter.

Najia Anwari, a spokeswoman for the Afghan Ministry of State for Peace Affairs, has also denied the claims.

"The Reuters news agency's report on the finalization of the Afghan peace process is incorrect," Anwari wrote on Twitter.