Afghan Gov't, Taliban Maintain Occasional Contacts In Doha, But No Regular Talks - Envoy

Fri 25th June 2021

Afghan government representatives and the Taliban continue occasional contacts in Doha, but the process is not systematic, so no progress has been made so far, Afghan Ambassador to Russia Said Tayeb Jawad told Sputnik

"Contacts go on. Sometimes contact groups meet. Unfortunately, there are no systematic talks ... After a talk about an Istanbul conference started, the process and speed of contacts in Doha slowed down. And now, witnessing rise in violence from the Taliban, it's hard to talk about drastic advances in talks," Jawad said.

The diplomat noted that unless the Doha talks bear fruit, Afghanistan will see a war after foreign troops complete the withdrawal.

This, the ambassador went on, will have consequences for the whole region. He therefore urged neighboring countries to cooperate with the Afghan people and government on creating an independent and free Afghanistan, instead of standing by and waiting for what will happen with the nation.

NATO forces are currently withdrawing from Afghanistan in accordance with the peace deal concluded between the US and the Taliban in 2020. Washington announced the troops will leave by September 11. The security situation in the country, meanwhile, continues to deteriorate.

