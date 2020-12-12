UrduPoint.com
Afghan Gov't, Taliban Share Agenda Lists, Plan Consultations In January - Negotiator

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 11:53 PM

Afghan Gov't, Taliban Share Agenda Lists, Plan Consultations in January - Negotiator

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The Afghan government and the Taliban have shared their preliminary agenda lists for the ongoing intra-Afghan negotiations in Qatar, although further discussions will likely not take place until January, Nader Nadery, a member of the government's negotiating team, said on Saturday.

"Both sides of the Intra-Afghan Negotiation teams shared initial lists of agenda items & conducted preliminary discussions on the list," Nadery wrote on Twitter.

The government and the Taliban agreed on the framework of the negotiations on December 2, paving the way for items on the agenda to be discussed. However, Nadery said that further consultations will have to take place before this can happen.

"Since the agenda items need further consultations, the two sides agreed for a recess & to resume the 2nd round of talks on January 5, 2021," the government negotiator added.

Earlier on Saturday, a source close to the talks told Sputnik that both negotiating teams are expected to take a recess until the first week of January.

The intra-Afghan talks, which are taking place in the Qatari capital of Doha, began in September following the completion of a prisoner exchange process. A February peace deal between the Taliban and the United States paved the way for the beginning of the negotiations, which are aimed at bringing Afghanistan's decades-long conflict to a close.

